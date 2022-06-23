David Golightly, 65, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at his residence in Madisonville.
He was born November 7, 1956 in Madisonville, KY, to the late Alphus Lucien Golightly and Thelma Elizabeth Morgan Jerasonek Golightly.
David was a Social Worker for the State of Kentucky, an avid Louisville Cardinal football and basketball fan, and he loved his beloved cats. He was an avid artist
He is survived by his sister, Tandi (William) Dickerson of Madisonville. Two nieces, Elizabeth Anne (Joshua) Stock of Chicago, IL and Sarah (Jacob) Schweitzer of Paducah, KY.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Rev. John Kalz officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
