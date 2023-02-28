SLAUGHTERS — Joenell Wilson Friend, 92, of Slaughters, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Solaris Healthcare in Stuart, Florida. She retired from Pratt Whitney.

Survivors: son, Paul (Judy) Wilson Friend, and brother, Ralph A. (Barbara) Wilson.

Service: 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Salerno Southern Methodist Church, 4899 SE Ebbtide Ave., Stuart, Florida. Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Slaughters Cemetery, Slaughters. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.

Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy: Salerno Southern Methodist Church, 4899 SE Ebbtide Ave., Stuart, FL 34997.

