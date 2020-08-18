Paula Jo Fuller was born on Sept. 1, 1958, to the Reverend Paul and Joanne Fuller. She was feisty and full of sass. She was as stubborn as they come; but, she loved like no other. Life was not easy for Paula; but, she ran her race and finished the course. She crossed the finish line on Aug. 13, 2020. Her tastes were always extravagant and well above her means, but today she has a mansion on streets of gold.
Paula is survived by her children, Amy (Willie) Townsell, Madisonville; Jill (David) Moore, St. Charles; Nathan (Sabrina) Abbott, Milan, Tennessee; parents, Paul and Joanne Fuller, St. Charles; brothers, Paul Jr. (Carol), Earlington, and Roger (Paula) Fuller, Madisonville; and 16 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, Tom and Esther Fuller, and Vernon and Retta Mae Smith.
Paula was a resident of St. Charles. She was a mighty Prayer Warrior of the Pentecostal faith. She was a member of Gospel Light Holiness Church in Nortonville (Pastor Darrell Gates).
Paula was a giver. While she did not have many earthly possessions, she gave freely of her love and time. Her earthly body was fragile, but no matter how she felt physically, she put the needs and feelings of others before herself.
Paula enjoyed cooking and baking, and everything she made was seasoned with love. She always made sure to fix the grandkids’ favorite dishes when they visited, whether that be pancakes or soup. Her specialties were scratch biscuits, chocolate and peanut butter fudge, and Italian Cream cake, to name a few.
Her children and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was known to them as “Mimsi,” and there will never be another. She delighted in baking Christmas cookies with them every year.
Paula loved the holidays and took great joy in decorating the house for family gatherings. She especially loved snowmen and Christmas villages. She loved pretty things and enjoyed dressing up. She did not leave the house without her stockings and heels.
In her last year, Paula spent her days writing, for hours on end, scriptures, words of encouragement for others, and prayers of healing for herself. Today Paula is healed.
Funeral services for Paula Fuller will be on 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Star of Bethlehem Church, Ilsley, with Pastor Brad Giffin officiating. Visitation will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Lake Grove Cemetery in St. Charles.
Pall Bearers are Asher French, Ross Moore, Will Townsell, James Thomas, Ben Giffin, Adam Fuller, and Jared Fuller. David Abbott, Sam Abbott, Lincoln Abbott, Dylan Abbott & Jaden Abbott are honorary pallbearers.
