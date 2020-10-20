John Hamby, 97, of St. Charles, went to be with the Lord at Tradewater Health & Rahab in Dawson Springs, on Oct. 18, 2020. He was born in Hopkins County on March 25, 1923, to the late Ura and Pearl (Johnson) Hamby.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Brunette (Bourland) Hamby; his second wife, Louise (Wells) Hamby; his son, Tommy Hamby, and his brother, Wayne Hamby.
He was a member and deacon of Lake Grove General Baptist Church. He retired from Island Creek Coal Company where he worked as a tipple foreman. He served his country in WWII in the Army Air Corp. Mr. Hamby was an avid fisherman, turkey and deer hunter, and gardener.
He is survived by a daughter, Marsha (Larry) Blades, of St. Charles; son, Larry (Cheryl) Hamby, of St. Charles, and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Hamby of Madisonville; sister, Annette (Harold) Miller, of Madisonville; sister-in-law, Helen Hamby, of Madisonville; three brothers, Odell (Betty) Hamby, of Madisonville; Bobby (Sandra), of Benton, and Raymond Hamby, of Hopkinsville; six grandchildren, Darren (Angie) Hamby, of Madisonville, Derik (Katie) Hamby, of Virginia, Dustin (Katy) Hamby, of Tennessee, Brent (Amy) Blades, of Nortonville, Dana (Tate) Byrum, of Madisonville, D.J. (Jamie) Hamby, of Ilsley; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation for John Thomas “J. T.” Hamby will be 11 a.m. CST Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. CST at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs, with Brother Derik Hamby officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in St. Charles. Pallbearers include Darren Hamby, Dustin Hamby, D. J. Hamby, Brent Blades, Tate Byrum and Ron Bourland.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lake Grove Church, c/o Darrell Coffmon, Treasurer, 554 Princeton Rd., Madisonville, KY 42431 or to the Gideons International.
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19, face masks and social distancing will be required. Mr. Hamby’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. CST on Oct. 21, 2020. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomeface
book and select “videos” among the menu options).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.