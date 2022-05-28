Mary Ola Johnson, 100, of Providence, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville, KY.
She was born November 20, 1921, in Lisman, KY, to the late Archie Johnson and Emma Lou Rice Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie L. Johnson; sisters, Dorothy Mason, Ocelia Hathaway, and Barbara Jean Johnson.
Mrs. Johnson was a member of Marable Temple City of Refuge Inc. She loved cleaning, decorating, cooking, reading, and music.
She is survived by her nephews, Greg (Marilyn) Hathaway of Providence and Emmett (Donna) Hathaway of Providence; niece, Dana (Adrian) Revels of Topeka, KS, and Terry Ann (James) York of Providence; closest friend, who she called her niece, Gwenette (Douglas) Frazier of Providence; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Barnett-Strother — Providence Chapel with Pastor Evangelist Ira Hathaway officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.