CALVERT CITY — The Rev. Bobby Gene Lamb, 87, of Calvert City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah in Paducah. He was born in Dawson Springs on May 16, 1933, to the late Herschel Thomas and Ruby Elsie (née Dearing) Lamb. Bobby was a Navy combat veteran of the Korean Conflict until his honorable discharge in 1955.
Bobby accepted Christ Jesus as his savior at the age of 14. He answered God’s call to the ministry in 1961. He served the Lord as a preacher, pastor, evangelist, church planter, Christian educator, religious radio broadcaster and supporter of missions around the world until his passing.
Bobby was a compassionate man who equally loved sinners and saints alike. He leaves behind a legacy, not of what he did, but of what Christ did through him. The entirety of Bobby’s life will be a “story that is told” at the Judgment Seat of Christ. He passed as he lived: with the power of Christ’s love and unshakable faith in His promises, thinking of himself as nothing and his blessed Savior as everything.
Bobby’s life verse is John 5:24: Jesus said, “Verily, Verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation, but is passed from death unto life.”
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his loving wife, Willa Dean (née Lee) Lamb; sister Reba Wilmadean (née Lamb) Morris; and brother James Larry Lamb. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his son, the Rev. Kellan A. (Condra) Lamb; two grandchildren, Nathan A. Lamb and Ashley N. Lamb; one brother, the Rev. Newman Wayne (Hilda) Lamb; numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.
The service will be private at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Madisonville with Dr. Richard Wallace officiating. The service will be livestreamed noon Tuesday at facebook.com/kellan.lamb. Burial to follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Military honors conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers include Earl Brown, the Rev. Dwight Cox, the Rev. Matt Lemster, the Rev. Doug Ramage, the Rev. Larry Rhodes and Paul Wilkerson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mission Fund at Cornerstone Baptist Church, P.O. Box 766, Madisonville, KY 42431 in honor of Bobby’s life and ministry.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
