IMPERIAL, Mo. — James Rodney Hancock, 85, of Imperial, Missouri, passed away Nov. 26, 2020, at Festus Manor Nursing Home. He was born June 22, 1935, in Dawson Springs to the late Kirah and Edna (Egbert) Hancock.
James proudly served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from Chrysler, where we worked as an assembly worker. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and NASCAR. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Herman (the late Cornelia) Hancock, Mary (the late Carmie) Winstead, Louise (the late Curtis) Courington, Mabel (the late Bud) Hendrix, Cora (the late Joe) Cartwright, Ruby Hancock and Junior Hancock.
James is survived by his children, Drenda (and husband Pat) Eaves of Festus and Troy Hancock of Bloomsdale; his grandson, James Troy “J.T.” Hancock Jr.; his stepson, Amon (and wife Danna) Hancock of Union; his special canine companion, Phoebe; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Open Door Animal Sanctuary, 6065 Duda Road, House Springs, MO 63051. View the online obituary and share your condolences at
