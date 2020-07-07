Baby Joshua Bennett Burge died Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Survivors include his mother and father, Maegan Whitmer and Colby Burge; brother Grayson Burge; sister Ava Roberts; and his grandparents, Ashley Cunningham, Casey Burge and Kimberly and Clifton Whitmer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
