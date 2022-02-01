Doris Louise Blue, 91, of Hanson, KY, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born March 23, 1930, in Hanson, KY, to the late Astor and Lottie Baldwin McElvain. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William McElvain; and her sister, Wahneta Hobgood.
Doris loved playing the piano, cooking, and coloring. She was very much loved and will be missed by many. She had worked for Mutual Credit South Bend, IN, and Roses Department Store in Madisonville. She was a member of the Providence Rural Methodist Church, where she played the piano. She also played piano for the Old Salem Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Hoyt Blue; her daughter, Lana Duncan of Elkhart, IN; her granddaughter, Shana (Adam) Flick of Mooresville, NC; her great-grandson, Peyton Davis of Mooresville; and her great-granddaughter, Harper Flick of Morrisville.
Funeral services will be private due to COVID and the weather. Burial will take place in East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
