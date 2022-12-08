Roy Thomas Back, 78, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a US Army veteran and had been employed as a mechanic at the Anton airport.
Survivors: Etta Clayton Back; daughter, Teresa Nostal; brother, Sam Back; and sisters, Ruthie Back and Rachel Back.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
