Roy Thomas Back, 78, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a US Army veteran and had been employed as a mechanic at the Anton airport.

Survivors: Etta Clayton Back; daughter, Teresa Nostal; brother, Sam Back; and sisters, Ruthie Back and Rachel Back.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.