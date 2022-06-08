Infant Ophelia Annalise Carman of Madisonville, KY, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born June 4, 2022, in Madisonville to Albert Carman and Kadra Jenkins Carman.
She is survived by her parents; her grandparents, Pam and Warren Jenkins and Audrey and Richard Carman, both of Madisonville; her great-grandmother, Eula Strahl of Madisonville; her aunts and uncles, Shalyn (Tyler Blanton) Jenkins of Madisonville, Naomi (Jacobo) Mejia of Madisonville, Megan (Angel Jimenez) Tuz-Tamayo of Madisonville, Douglas (Jackie) Koon of Dawson Springs, KY, and Jody Carman of Owensboro, KY; and several cousins.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Warren Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Richard Carman and Douglas Koon.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
