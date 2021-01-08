Roger Allen Massey, 65, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born April 11, 1955, in Madisonville to the late Enola Stanley Massey and Carl Allen Massey. He was a self-employed mechanic and was a member of Praise Temple Apostolic Church. Roger enjoyed his knife-making hobby and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle, James Lawrence “Sonny” Massey.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Carol Gilliam Massey; son Cleveland (Niki) Massey of Manitou; daughters Jamie (Timothy) Jo Smith of Hanson and Angelina Foster and Cierra Gilliam, both of Madisonville; brothers Timothy (Barbara) Massey and Keith (Crystal) Massey; sisters Judy (Lynn) Burden, Debra Williams, Darlene (James) Ezell and Rosetta Hibbs; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A service will be 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Phillip Cook officiating. Burial to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Monday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Cleveland Massey, Timmy Massey, Tristan Foster, Landon Foster, Tommy Patterson, Shane Stewart, Richard Rudd and Greg Brown.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
