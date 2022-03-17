Donald Ray Grace, 83, of Nortonville, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Born July 21, 1938, to the late Roy and Susan (Renshaw) Grace of Nortonville, he was a member of Crofton Pentecostal Church, a Western Kentucky University graduate, and served in the U.S. Army for two years. Don was the owner-operator of Don’s House of Music in Madisonville for many years. He was a talented musician, and he especially loved playing the guitar. He was inducted into the Thumbpicker’s Hall of Fame in Central City.
Survivors: his aunt, Juanita (Terry) Crick of Crofton, and several cousins.
Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Crofton Pentecostal Church with Bro. Ronnie Hendricks officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgetop Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and after 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Pallbearers will be Daniel King, Michael Billiter, Hanson Fuller, Jr., Matt Crick, Dylan Hodge, Frankie Phaup, and David Phaup.
Bandy Funeral Home was entrusted with his care. Condolences to the family can be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
