NEBO — Linda Ann Vincent Bowles, 76, of Nebo, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville with her family at her side. She was born July 22, 1946, in Hopkins County to the late Millie Mae Woods Vincent and Carl Thomas Vincent. Linda was a loving mother and spouse. She was of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Bowles; three sisters, Betty Jane Clayton, Dorothy Lee Weaver, and Wanda Faye Evitts; and six brothers, George Vincent, Carl Vincent, Jr., Billy Ray Vincent, Bobby Earl Vincent, Charlie Vincent, and Frankie Vincent.
Survivors include her children, Sherry Ann (Mike) O’Hagan of Westchester, Illinois and Donald Wayne Mason of Chicago, Illinois; sister, Brenda Gail (Clyde) Young of Nebo; brother, Larry Wayne (Melba) Vincent of Providence; grandchildren, James Michael Jr. and Jennifer Lynn O’Hagan of Westchester, Illinois, whom she was so proud of; stepchild, Chris (Shannon) Bowles of Manitou; step-grandchild, Cash Bowles; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no service.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
