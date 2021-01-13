Jimmy Everett Cobb, 78, of Nortonville, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his home. Born Jan. 4, 1943, to the late Bradley and Clara Cobb. He worked for many years at a saw mill and enjoyed time with his family. He loved going squirrel hunting anytime that he got the chance.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Cobb; son Randy Cobb; daughter Rhonda Cobb; sister Adell Groves; and brothers Otis, MC, JW and Robert Cobb.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Cobb; son Jimmy (Mae) Cobb of White Plains; daughter Mary (Richard) Watkins of Madisonville; grandchildren Rhonda Cobb, Mandy Cobb, Robert Cobb, Jimmy Cobb Jr. and Steven Johnson; step-grandchildren B.J. Cates and Randy Bolliger; several great-grandchildren; brother Earl (Virginia) Cobb of Nortonville; and sister Ruby Pemberton of Carmi, Illinois.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Concord Cemetery in White Plains with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Visitation will begin 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the graveside.
Pallbearers are Dylan Hernandez, Robert Cook, Jimmy Cobb Jr., Steven Johnson, Randy Bolliger and Richard Watkins.
Bandy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.