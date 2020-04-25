Wilma E. Brown, 90, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born August 11, 1929 in Anton, KY to the late Charles Hicklin and Elsie Offutt Hicklin. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Tommy Hicklin, Wesley Hicklin, William Hicklin, and John Hicklin.
Wilma worked as a registered nurse and was a Director of Nursing. She was very active in Charleston Baptist Church and the PEO Organization. She was also very active in the community. Wilma was a very loving and kind person who loved her family.
She is survived by two sisters, Mary (Johnnie) Davis of Madisonville and Pearl (Ronnie) Quinn of Calhoun; one brother, Joe (Reba) Hicklin of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Wilma’s wishes, a private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
