HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. -- Raymond Thomas, 88, of Hendersonville, formerly of Anton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Main Street Senior Living in Hendersonville.
He was born on Dec. 7, 1931, in Graham to the late Leota Stanley Thomas and Homer Thomas. Raymond worked for York as a forklift driver. He enjoyed gardening, playing guitar and spending time with his grandchildren. Raymond was a United States Air Force veteran and was a member of Pond River Missionary Baptist Church in Anton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Thomas; brothers B.E., Major, Benjamin, Robert, Jasper and Jewell Thomas.
He is survived by his son, Daniel Thomas and his wife, Heather, of Hendersonville; sisters Louise Norvell and Barbara Hawkins; granddaughters Hannah Thomas and Mallory Thomas; grandson Noah Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Pastor Ron Doss officiating. Burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville with military honors conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.