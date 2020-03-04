James “Jimmy” Ray Larkins, 79, of Madisonville, formerly of White Plains, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Ridgewood Terrace Health. Born April 26, 1940, to the late Carroll and Bedie Dukes Larkins, he always enjoyed being outdoors working on his farm, taking his dogs coon hunting or just checking the river level. He was proud of his family and loved for them to visit.
He was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Mandy Moore and Logan Larkins; and brothers Samuel Larkins, Glen Larkins, Don Larkins, Bobby Larkins, Carroll Larkins Jr. and Clarence Matheny.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Nelson Larkins; children Ray (Cheryl) Larkins, Kathy (Steve) Moore and Pam (Rick) Owen; grandchildren Tristan (Fallon) Homes, Jessica (Dustin) Blue, Jacob Beeny and McKenzie Hartley; great-grandchildren Oaklee and Luken Holmes, Emarie Blue, Dylan and Kaylynn Beeny; brother Ronnie Larkins; and sisters Dorothy Winders, Rita Harvey and Wanda Hight.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Heath Carlton officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Jacob and Dylan Beeny, Tristan Holmes, Rick Owen, Steve Moore and Dustin Blue.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to any of the following: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Cure Alzheimer’s or The Pathway Project. Information and addresses can be found at bandy funeralhome.com.
