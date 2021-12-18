Cheryl “Cherry” Deen Wells, 73, of Nortonville, passed away at Baptist Health La Grange. Born June 28, 1948, to the late Russell and June (Pearson) Ferguson. She was a South Hopkins High School class of 1966 graduate. She went to work as a telephone operator for South Central Bell, later worked for Ligon Trucking and retired from Carhartt, where she worked payroll. Cherry loved being at the lake and being on the water. She always had a smile on her face and was happy to see you.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, whom she was still crazy about, Jimmy Kirk Wells; daughters Sunni Sosna and Mitzi (Daniel) Kolker; and grandchildren Savannah Sosna, Sterling Sosna, Ridley Kolker and Quinn Kolker.
Memorial service will be 5:30 p.m. Monday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at New Salem Cemetery at a later date.
