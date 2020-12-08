Troy W. Clayton, 83, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Hillside Center in Madisonville.
He was born on July 24, 1937, in Madisonville to the late Verdie Cunningham Clayton and Ruby Dallas Clayton. He was a firefighter with the City of Madisonville and was a member of Salem Primitive Baptist Church in Madisonville. Troy was a loving husband and father and he will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his three brothers and five sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Vada Madison Clayton; sons, Mark W. Clayton, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Shane (Lisa) Clayton of Manitou, and Hondo L. (Becky) Clayton, of Madisonville; grandsons, Jeremiah W. Clayton, Dakota Clayton, Zac Clayton, and Nick Clayton; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson, with Pastor Kenneth Blevins officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, as set forth by the governor of the state of Kentucky, all funerals are to be held privately. The family appreciates your understanding.
Pallbearers are Mark Clayton, Shane Clayton, Hondo Clayton, Zac Clayton, Nick Clayton, Dakota Clayton and Gary Madison.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
