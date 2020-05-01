Roger Darrell Scott, 70, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN.
He was born July 9, 1949 in Madisonville, KY to the late Charles Scott and Sylvia Scott. He was also preceded in death by his son, Derrick Scott.
Roger owned and operated the Sharp’s Baker, then later opened Scott’s Papermill (Hallmark) and the Emporium Gift Gallery. He was in the National Guard. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
He is survived by two sons, Chad (Tisha) Scott of Madisonville and Darren Scott; one sister, Yvonne (Larry) Rainwater of Madisonville; one brother, Larry (Sissy) Scott of Greenville, KY; and two grandchildren, Sydney Scott and Will Scott.
Private graveside services will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery with burial to follow.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Roger Scott Memorial Fund care of Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.