Sunny Edward Couch, 37, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madisonville. Born July 17, 1983, to the late Herman and Charlene Couch, he was a member of Flower Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville, had worked at Arby’s restaurant and attended Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
He also was preceded in death by his brother, Bryan Couch; and sister Sonya Slaton.
Survivors include his son, Sunny Kel’Shaun Couch of Clarksville, Tennessee; daughter Jalayzia Nicole Lindsey of Owensboro; brothers Chris Couch of Evanston, Indiana, Kenneth Couch and Jonathan Couch, both of Clarksville, Joel Lucas of Nashville and Herman Couch of Evansville; sisters Gwendolyn McNary of Madisonville and Anna Couch of Evansville; and a host of other relatives.
Due to COVID-19 ongoing restrictions, a private memorial service for family only will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Elliott Mortuary. The Rev. Michael L. Quarles will officiate. There will be no visitation.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his arrangements. You can go to share condolences at www.elliott mortuarycares.com.
