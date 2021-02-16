James Earl Dunbar, 89, of Noblesville, passed away at IU Health West Hospital in Hendricks County on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
He was born Nov. 8, 1931, in Providence, to proud parents Forrest Dunbar and Irene (Waide) Dunbar Clayton. James was a graduate of Providence High School and was a member of United States Army. He later pursued a career as a pastor for 14 years at Friendship Baptist Church in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
On July 7, 1951, he married the love of his life, Loyce Hughes who preceded him in death April 14, 2014. James loved golfing, especially with his brothers when they were alive. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
James is survived by two daughters, Debra K. (husband, John) Snyder, of Kokomo, Indiana, and Rhonda E (husband, Kenny) Smith, of Noblesville, Indiana; four grandchildren, Jason C. (wife, Cara) Snyder, Bryan A. (wife Karen) Snyder, Jennifer L. (husband, Jason) Thompson and Erin M. (husband, Blayne) Bechtold; eight great-grandchildren, Taylor, Cole, Allie and Ian Thompson, Kinsley and Koen Bechtold, Brandon and Brooke Snyder, and Ian Thompson.
He is preceded by his parents, wife, and three brothers, Charles Kenneth Dunbar, Larry Glenn Dunbar and Jerry Wayne Dunbar.
Graveside service will take place at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Providence, at 12 p.m. CST, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Hippensteel Funeral Home & Tribute Center 405 Cottage St. Delphi, Indiana assisting the family with arrangements. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing and current government attendance guidelines. Masks are required.
