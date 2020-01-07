SHELBYVILLE -- Rita Grace Ridley, 99, of Shelbyville, and formerly of Dawson Springs, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. Mrs. Ridley was born Sept. 24, 1920, in Dawson Springs. She was the daughter of the late Alberta Creekmur Chester and Alton Chester, and the wife of the late Raymond Travis Ridley.
Rita Grace graduated from Dawson Springs High School in 1938 and attended Western Kentucky State Teachers College. In the late 50s, she started an early childhood development center in her home, and later she started the first public kindergarten at Dawson Springs Independent Schools, a true pioneer educator. She mentored young adults at the dining room supervisor at Pennyrile State Park, and for 15 years, she was a teacher and supervisor at Outwood State Hospital for special needs adults. She was very active in the community and school in Dawson Springs, she served on the Hopkins County Ethics Commission and she was a Hopkins County ambassador. At the young age of 64, she accepted a position in Frankfort as the lieutenant governor's mansion director for four years followed by providing several years of training students at the Hopkins County Vocational School in the hospitality field. In her mid-80s, she converted her family home of 65 years into a local bed and breakfast, entertaining many Kentucky visitors from throughout the U.S. and foreign countries.
She is survived by her four children, Michael Travis Ridley (Jean Carol) of Murray, Virginia Ridley Stallins (Bob, deceased) of Shelbyville, John Ridley of Bowling Green and Kenneth Ridley of Dawson Springs; seven grandchildren, Dianna Ridley Arnett (Mark), Kelly Ridley Douglas (Chris) of Murray, Kim Stallins Dobler of Bowling Green, Judy Stallins Phillips (Eric) of Shelbyville, John Bennett Ridley (Chrissi) of Bowling Green, Raymond Dyer Ridley (Bridget) and Lucas Harrington Ridley; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Rita Grace Ridley will be from noon until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church, 200 Walnut St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408 with burial to follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Elder Jeff Winfrey will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to be made to the Rita Grace Ridley Scholarship Fund at the College Heights Foundation, Western Kentucky University, 1906 College Heights Blvd., Bowling Green, KY 42101 or the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Phillip Bruce, Treasurer, 411 E. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.