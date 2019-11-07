CLAY -- Houston "Hootie" Beller, 21, of Clay, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Madisonville. Houston was born Jan. 4, 1998, in Nashville. He was a coal miner.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Goatee; great-grandfather Calvin Martin; and great-grandparents Ralph and Viola Householder.
Survivors include his mother, Kimlya Householder Beller of Dixon; father Greg Beller of Owensboro; one brother, Garrison Beller of Dixon; one son, Braxton Beller, and fiancée Christin Freeman, both of Madisonville; grandparents Rodney and Shelley Householder and Frank and Martha Beller; step-grandfather Sam Goatee; great-grandmother Pat Martin; uncle Ross Householder (Donna); aunts Pam Cox, Janet Colston and Ellen Ball; great-uncle Rickey Householder (Mona); great-aunt Anna Daniel; and several cousins.
Services will be 1 p.m Friday, Nov. 8, at Redeeming Love General Baptist Church in Clay with Bro. Johnny Hibbs officiating. Burial will be Rocksprings Cemetery in Wheatcroft. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Redeeming Love General Baptist Church and 9 a.m. until service time Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rocksprings Cemetery, c/o Dennis Williams, 3414 State Route 2837, Clay, KY 42404. Envelopes will be provided at the church.
Vanover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.