Lois Renee Orange, 65, of Cave City, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at TJ Sampson Community Hospital in Glasgow.
She was born in Madisonville, on February 6, 1956 .
Renee was of the Baptist faith and had worked as a lab technician at TJ Sampson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She had a soft, kind spirit, loved to read, and loved Kentucky Wildcats Basketball.
She was preceded in death by her biological father, Gerald Eison; her adopted father, Texal Orange; and her stepbrother, Anthony Earl Orange.
Renee is survived by her mother, Delois Orange, of Madisonville; two sisters, Buffy Orange of Madisonville and Terri Melton, of Glasgow; one half-sister, Lisa, of North Carolina; one stepsister, Teresa, of North Carolina; her three dogs, Bella, Roxy, and Smokie; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Rev. Rodney James officiating and burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Veterinarian Medical Center in Glasgow. Donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
