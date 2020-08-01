Brian Cale Jones, 51, of Dalton, Kentucky, passed away at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Melissa Coones Jones; one son, Zack Coyoza; three daughters, Kasci Brantley, Felisha Meeks and Elizabeth Jones Johnston; nine grandchildren; one cousin; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at Macedonia Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Dalton at 3 p.m. Sunday. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his arrangements and where you can go to share condolences at www.elliottmortuarycares.com and read his full obituary online.
