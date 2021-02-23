Marshall Cole Holeman 58, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Saint Vincent in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born April 16, 1962 in Louisville, to the late Carmon Holeman and Shirley Weatherford Holeman.
He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Eddie and Evelyn Joines Weatherford, and JB and C-Annie Holeman.
Mr. Holeman worked as a painter and was a 1980 graduate of West Hopkins High School. He was a member of Nebo Baptist Church. He was outgoing and never met a stranger. Always with a smile and funny sense of humor until he was struck down with cancer. Even then he tried to smile and make everyone laugh.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley (John) Holeman Parish Dukes, of Nebo; his life partner, Kim Kittinger, of Nebo; his son, Samuel Holeman, of Nebo; brothers, Jimmy (Cindy) Holeman, of Nebo, Dwight Holeman, of Madisonville; sister, Denise (Randy) Eubanks, of Manitou; host of cousins; nieces; nephews; and lots of friends.
Memorial services will be 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Nick Holeman and Bro. Terry Rhye officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
