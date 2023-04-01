Tamarra “Cookie” Layne Perry Williams, 70, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully and quietly while surrounded by family Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. This was quite a surprise because she has never been quiet a day in her life. The family would like to honor her memory by sharing Cookie’s humor with you, just as she would have wanted.
She was born June 2, 1952, in Loretto, Tennessee to the late Freida Wright Perry and Charles Perry. She was formerly employed as a CNA at Baptist Health. Cookie loved animals, especially horses, dogs, and cats and she was known to break a “no pets allowed” policy when given the chance. Besides breaking rules, Cookie loved music and western genre television. She often listened to oldies stations and when we say oldies, we mean the “very” oldie station that had some Wolfman Jack as the DJ. But, most of all, Cookie fiercely loved her family and friends, at least the ones that she didn’t block on Facebook and she was thankful for everything and everyone that she had in her life. Cookie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Madisonville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlena McGar and Patsy Moore.
Survivors include her daughters, Misty Wells of Louisville, Marquessa (Ray) Fisher of Andalusia, Alabama, and Donya Yates, of Louisville; sisters, Diana (Donnie) Yates of Poinciana, Florida and Jackie (Gary) Clark of Owensboro; brother, Malcom Perry of Nashville, Tennessee; granddaughter, Chloe Wells of Nortonville; grandsons, Ian Wells of Nortonville, Houston Underwood of Miami, Florida, Chandler Moore of Owensboro, T.J. Rayhill of Liberty, and Jacob Yates of Pensacola, Florida; great-granddaughters, Phoebe Baird and Gracie Wells; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, Mar. 31, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Bro. Charles Moore officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Houston Underwood, Chandler Moore, Ian Wells, T.J. Rayhill, Markus McLain, and Adam Cook.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
