George White, Sr., 71 of Madisonville, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home. George White, Sr. retired from Peabody Coal Co. and last worked for the Hopkins County Board of Education as a school bus driver.
George was preceded in death by his mother, Almeter White (Sharber); fathers, Lorandus Travis (LT) Stone and Leonard White; his first wife, Lynn D. White; granddaughter, Anaya White; daughter, Latrise Johnsonson; Donald (D.J) Johnson Jr.; sisters, Jemella Riley and Olivia Grayson; and brothers, Edward Hopson, Arthur Thomas Evans, James White, John White, and Benny White.
He is survived by his loving wife of ten years, Stella White of Madisonville; daughters, Kristy Catlett of Madisonville, Chelsea Cottoner (White) of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Kelly Campbell of Indianapolis, Indiana; sons, Rodney Blanton of Madisonville, George D. White, Jr. of Madisonville, Reggie White of Madisonville, Marlon Scisney of Evansville, Indiana, Leonard White (Stephanie) of Earlington, Matthew White (Ana) of Jacksonville, Florida, Terrence Williams of San Francisco, California, and Aaron Johnson of Dallas, Texas; sisters, Yvonne White of Earlington, Wilma Noel (James) of Hendersonville, Gloria Stone of Earlington, and Charmaine Stone of Madisonville; brothers, O’Neal Stone (Aileen) of Earlington, Randy Stone of Louisville, and David Earl Stone of Earlington; sister-in-law: Darlene White of Earlington; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Earlington. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service.
