Robert Roy Ratzloff, 80, of Madisonville, KY passed away Saturday May 20, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born March 16, 1943 in Deridder, LA to the late Orvall Ratzloff and Minnie Schmidt Ratzloff. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Cameron Yost.
Robert was an active member of Mortons Gap Mennonite Church. He was a lover of all people, and will be remembered for his big smile and loving heart.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Ratzloff of Madisonville; three daughters, Darlene (Vernon) Yost of Leland, MS, Deb (Phil) Miller of Jeromesville, OH, and Joannie (Sheldon) Miller of Wooster, OH; two sons, Mark (Candi) Ratzloff of Hardinsburg, IN, and James (Lana) Ratzloff of Madisonville; two sisters, Dolores (Carl) Koehn of Chickasha, OK, and Karen (Sam) Boyd of Harrison, AR; one brother, Ed (Miriam) Ratzloff of Deridder, LA; twenty two grandchildren; and twenty one great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Lighthouse Church in Madisonville with Ministers Kendall Nightingale and Michael Koehn officiating. Burial will follow at Hanson Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday May 23, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Pallbearers will be Devon Yost, Ted Ratzloff, Jeremy Miller, Tyson Miller, Clay Ratzloff, and Derek Ratzloff.
Memorial donations can be made to Gospel Tract & Bible Society. The address is PO Box 700, Moundridge, KS 67107.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Baptist Health Deaconess for their care of Mr. Ratzloff during his stay.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.