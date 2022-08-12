Brian Keith Taylor, 58, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born May 6, 1964, in Madisonville, KY, to Jo Ed and Shelbia Taylor.
Brian began his working career as an electrician with the Kentucky Department of Highways.
He headed a crew in charge of installing and repairing stoplights, school warning lights, and bridge warning lights in the district. In 2001,
Brian became a conservation officer with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
An avid fan of the University of Kentucky and Oakland Raider football, Brian also enjoyed being outdoors and hunting with friends and family. Of course, when he became a game warden and had to spend every day of deer, duck, and turkey season checking other hunters, it wasn’t quite as much fun. He was a member of First Christian Church, Madisonville.
Brian is survived by his wife, Dr. Emily Brown Taylor; his daughter, Dr. Haylee Taylor (Brooks) Bennett; his parents, Joe Ed and Shelbia Taylor; and brothers Eric (Debbie) Taylor and Darin Taylor.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Rev. Kara Foster officiating.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the First Christian Church Building Fund. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
