Gloria Ann Bennett was born December 10, 1956, to Cecil and Pat Rose, and she passed away Monday, October 17, 2022. She was the manager of Redwood for many years. Gloria loved traveling especially on the Harley-Davidson, playing BINGO, going to the casino, traveling on cruises, and taking care of her grandchildren. She loved people and she also loved doing special things for everyone. She was one of the best sisters to her siblings. She loved spending time with her daughter, Heather. She cherished her marriage of 26 years to Glen and the memories they made.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Pat Rose.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Glen Bennett of Providence; daughter, Heather Larkins of Providence; grandchildren, Alex Larkins of White Plains, Maddie Larkins of White Plains, and Landon, Nicole, and Christian of Providence; brother, Dale Rose of Madisonville; sister, Rona Rich (Jeremy) of Madisonville; aunts, uncles, cousins, and her caregivers, Sarah Parrott, Alana Ice, Nikki Stevens, Allan Offutt, Dale Rose, Regan Parrott, and Glen.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the cemetery.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service.
