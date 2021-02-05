Ronald Earl Browning, 75, of Nortonville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital. Born Nov. 15, 1945, to the late Cecil and Francis “Jo” (Jackson) Browning, he served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, was a volunteer firefighter, volunteer EMT and the first chief of Nortonville Emergency Squad. He retired after working 40 years from CSX Railroad. Ronnie enjoyed drawing and painting, liked to cook and spend time on yard work. Time was always well spent when he was with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Ray Tackett, Franklin Lynn Wells and Gary Gamblin.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Gamblin Browning; son Ronnie Jo Browning of Nortonville; daughter Beverly (Jeff) Crick of Nortonville; grandchildren Josh Browning, LeAnna Browning, Logan Browning, Halle Crick, Zayne Crick and Axl Crick; brother Joe (Brenda) Gamblin; sisters Peggy Tackett, Wytonia Wells and Carolyn Gamblin; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be noon Saturday at Bandy Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Payne officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Matt and Ian Wells, Mike Payne, Billy Joe Tackett, Chris Tapp and Jake Taylor. Honorary pallbearers are Josh and Logan Browning.
