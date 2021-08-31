Bernice M. Tirey Jones, 78, of Mortons Gap, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born in Madisonville, on October 4, 1942, to the late Jim and Henna Mae Tirey.
Mrs. Jones was of the Pentecostal faith. She had worked in housekeeping at the Mortons Gap Truckstop and had also worked at Lovans IGA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lucian Jones in 2020.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her two children, Bobby (Nellie) Laffoon, of Mortons Gap, and Tracy (Bryan) Dugger, of Mortons Gap; seven grandchildren, Tommy Laffoon, Lucian Dugger, Case (Whitney) Dugger, Stormy Marks, Hannah Laffoon, Drew Dugger, and Miley Laffoon; one great-grandchild, Jacob Marks; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.