MANITOU — Wanna Joyce Poole Parish, 87, of Manitou passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Wanna was born August 26, 1934, in Manitou to the late Lorena Poole Collins and Leslie Collins. She formerly worked at Enro Shirt Factory as a seamstress, Carhart, and worked for the Hopkins County School System as a bus driver. She was a member of Oakley Home General Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and sewing and loved cooking and baking. Wanna had a love for the outdoors where she enjoyed bird watching and planting flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Davis Parish.
Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl (Aaron) Arnold of Manitou; son, Raymond Earl (Christy) Parish of Manitou; granddaughters, Tiffany (Russ) Burgess of Nebo, and Brittany (Giovany) Guzman of Madisonville; great-grandsons, Hunter Lyell, Wyatt Burgess, and Brantley Hawkins; brother, Charles “Chuck” Collins of Madisonville; niece, Lane Williams; step-grandsons, Justin Davis, Jamie Davis, and Ryan Jones; step-great-granddaughter, LeAnn Burgess; and step-great-grandson, Zach Burgess.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. James Parish officiating. A visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Brian Hornback, David Levil, Justin Davis, Aaron Arnold, Russ Burgess, and Eddie Holt.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
