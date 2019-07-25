Thurman Wesley "Chick" Slaton, 82 of Nortonville, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born Feb. 3, 1937, to the late John and Wilhelmina (Yonts) Slaton of Nortonville. He was a retired coal miner and farmer and attended New Salem Baptist Church. He was proud to be a farmer and proud of the family that he and his wife raised. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years in 2010, Janet Rhye Slaton; a son, Wesley Slaton; a granddaughter, Solice Slaton; a brother, J.W. "Rooster" Slaton; and a sister, Melvie Brewer.
Survivors include three children, Rose (Gary) Brothers of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Joe (Michelle) Slaton of Fort Lauderdale and Johnnie (Cheryl) Slaton of Nortonville; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are noon Friday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Brother Gary Brothers and Brother Steve Rutherford officiating. Burial follows at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to service time Friday.
Online condolences to the family may be made at bandyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.