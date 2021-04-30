Honorable Richard Joiner, 71, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born July 1, 1949, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to the late Ann Martin Joiner and Charles Wycliff Joiner Sr. Richard attended the University of Michigan, where he studied law and pursued his education further, graduating from the University of Kentucky College of Law. While attending those schools, he became a fan of the Michigan Wolverines and the Kentucky Wildcats. He later retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky as an administrative law judge. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading. Richard was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Madisonville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann Joiner.
Survivors include his second wife, Marisa Tapp Joiner; sons John (Jennifer) Joiner of Louisville, Charles Joiner of Texas and Adams McCalister of Madisonville; stepsons Brandon (Meaghan) Reed, Kert (Natalie) Reed and Justin (Kristi) Reed; brother Charles (Catherine) Joiner Jr. of Greenville, South Carolina; sister Nancy Caroline (Stan) Bidlick of Michigan; grandsons Blakely McCalister, Bentley McCalister, Weston McCalister and John Franklin Joiner; granddaughter Bailey McCalister; six step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Charles Joiner officiating and Mike Tomblinson assisting. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from noon until the service hour Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
