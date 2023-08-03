Caroline Jane Clayton, 78, formerly of Earlington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 23, 2023, with her children by her side. Caroline had moved to be near her daughter in Jefferson, Georgia while bravely fighting a two-year battle with colon cancer. The prayers, phone calls, gifts, and cards she received during her treatments were a source of immeasurable joy, comfort, and strength.
Caroline was born in Earlington Aug. 29, 1944, to Turner and Gladys Clayton. She was the youngest of four children. Caroline was a graduate of Earlington High School, class of 1962. She attended secretary school which she used in her early working career at Trover Clinic, Madisonville Gas Company, Outwood, Club Aluminum, and as the executive secretary for Cawood Ledford, the voice of the Kentucky Wildcats. She also worked as a Congressional Field Representative for the 1st District of Kentucky. Caroline later returned to college and earned her BS from Western Kentucky University. She worked for Madisonville Community College and retired as the Financial Aid Director. After retirement, Caroline served as the city clerk for Earlington and was elected to serve on the city council. Caroline was a member of the Earlington First Christian Church, and she served as an elder, board chairman, and a member of the Prayer Shawl ministry. In her spare time, she enjoyed visiting family, reading, listening to music, and cheering on the KY Wildcat basketball team.
Caroline was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Bill and Jim Clayton; and brother-in-law, Donald Smith.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Smith; two children, Lori Bartek and her husband, Greg Bartek, and D.G. Rodgers and his fiance, Laura Lockeridge; three grandchildren that called her Granni, Oz Rodgers, Summer Bartek, and Andrew Bartek and his wife, Jamie Bartek; great-grandchildren, Violet Marie Bartek and Caroline Clare Bartek; many nieces and nephews; several cousins; along with so many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Earlington First Christian Church. Doors to the church will open at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Caroline J. Clayton Scholarship for Single Mothers with a financial need for tuition to further their education. Donations with Caroline Clayton on the check memo line can be sent to Madisonville Community College, ATTN: Advancement Office, 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431. Caroline was a strong proponent of furthering education, and her encouragement helped many reach their academic goals.
Reid Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at reidwaltersfh.com.
