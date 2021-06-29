Martha Brooks Hamby, 86, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Walking Horse Meadows in Clarksville, Tennessee.
She was born on June 25, 1935, in Earlington, to the late Florence Renshaw Brooks and Shelby Brooks. Martha retired from Regional Medical Center as a Central Sterile Technician. She was a member of Pritchetts Chapel in Madisonville. She enjoyed fishing, dancing, and gospel music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Dewey Stokes and her second husband, Roy Hamby, two sons; Danny Stokes and Gary Stokes; five brothers; two sisters; and a grandson, Chris Stokes.
Survivors include her daughters, Bonnie Stokes, of Clarksville, and Paulette Stokes Walker, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; son, Richard Stokes, of Madisonville; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Steve Terry officiating. Burial to follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Mortons Gap. The visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Chris Lewis, Knolin Lewis, Ron Chester, Samuel Chester, Wade Carroll, and Tyler Medlen. Honorary pallbearer is Bo Medlen.
In memory of Martha, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
