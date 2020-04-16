Paula Jessup, 70 of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Heartford House in Owensboro, KY.
She was born February 24, 1950 in Hopkins Co., KY to the late Raymond Vance Clayton and Hazel Ellen Maraman. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Allison Jessup and Brandi Jessup.
She was a charter member of the Piecemakers Quilt Club of Hopkins County, a member of the Owensboro Area Quilters Guild. Paula also quilted for St. Judes, NICU at Baptist Health, and also Quilts of Valor. She was very active in fundraising for the cystic fibrosis foundation.
She is survived by her husband Joseph Jessup; one son, Jeremy (fiance’, Kendra St Vincent) Jessup of Madisonville; one daughter, Julie (Christina) Jessup of Liberty Hill, TX; two sisters, Vanna Clardy of Madisonville, and Linda Wyatt of Madisonville.
Private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Grove cemetery with Bro. Andy Corbin officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
