ANTON — Jackie Lee Fryar, 57, of Anton passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville after a brief illness. He was born May 22, 1965, in Martinez, California to the late Doris Jean Hinton Franklin and Jackie Don Fryar. Jackie was formerly employed at Fireline’s Farm. He was an avid fan of mud racing, and his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his precious granddaughters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Brad “Jack” Leon Franklin; brother, Larry Don “Dog” Fryar; grandson, Jaxton Michael Fryar; nephew, Rodney Curtis Fireline, and his father-in-law, Dink Fireline.
Survivors include his wife and love of his life for 35 years, Kelley Fireline Fryar; sons, Michael (Ashley) Robert Fryar of Mortons Gap and Jason Alton Fryar of Anton; brothers, Brad Thomas Franklin of Anton and Gary Heath Franklin of West Pittsburg, California; sister, Shelley Watson of Seattle, Washington; granddaughters, Addison Jade Fryar, Paxtyn Grace Fryar, Paisley Jae Fryar, and Skylin Rae Goodman; niece, Athena Franklin; nephews, Brandon Austin, Christopher Fryar, Gino Franklin, and Derek Orange; several great-nieces; and several great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.