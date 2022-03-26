NEBO — Doug Stanley, 90, of Nebo, KY, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
He was born September 3, 1931 in Nebo, KY, to the late Robert Lee Stanley and Mary Elizabeth Simons Stanley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hill Stanley; sister, Nell Crawford; and brother, Tommy Stanley.
Doug was a lifelong member of Nebo Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from Nebo High School and Murray State University. He started his business career working with his father and brother selling Case Equipment and LP Gas at Stanley Brothers. He went on to found Stanley and Son in 1965. He was an Army veteran who served from 1954-1956.
He is survived by two daughters, Kim (Tommie) Qualls of Nebo and Karen (Dan) Christopher of Ft. Pierce, FL; son, Kent (Terri) Stanley of Nebo; fifteen grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday March 27, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Rev. Billy Parrish officiating.
Burial will follow at Nebo Cemetery.
Hopkins County Honor Guard will conduct graveside military honors.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be John Qualls, Scott Qualls, Nathaniel Christopher, James Christopher, Conner Christopher, Noah Christopher, Chase Bradley, and Randi Brown.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.