OWENSBORO — Violet Dawn Rickard, 56, of Owensboro, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023. She was born Sept. 22, 1966, in Madisonville to the late Dewey Gossett and Imogene Gossett. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, but most of all loved family time. She worked at Sunny Acres Nursing Home and loved cooking, the holidays, and caring for others.
In addition to her parents, she was also proceeded in death by her late husband, Terry Rickard, and brother, L.W. Gossett.
She is survived by her sons, Josh (Eva) Rickard and Jesse (Keligh) Rickard, both of Owensboro; two sisters, Anna Kelly of Hanson and Patricia Gossett of Madisonville; two brothers, Wayne (Tammy) Gossett of Anton and Hershel Gossett of Madisonville; along with seven grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Josh Rickard, Jesse Rickard, Kenneth Law, Clark Adcock, Jaxson Rickard, and Richard Adcock.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
