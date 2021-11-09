Shara Leigh Fleming, 33, of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
She was born October 30, 1988, in Madisonville, to Laura Shaw and the late Jeffrey Scott Fleming. Shara was a loan processor at U.S. Bank in Owensboro and formerly a teacher with the Hopkins County Board of Education. She enjoyed woodworking and cake decorating.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Sherry Lynn Shaw.
In addition to her beloved dog, Roxie, she is survived by her mother, Laura Shaw, of Owensboro; her sister, Hannah Coffman, of Owensboro; her brothers, Heath Coffman, of Owensboro, Tyler Fleming and Dustin Fleming, both of Hopkinsville; a cousin that was like a brother, Nathan McKibbin, of Nashville, Tennessee; grandparents, Lee and Betty Shaw, of Madisonville, Jim and Janice Fleming, of Hopkinsville, and Glenn and Brenda Shaw, of Hanson; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Marvin Phillips officiating. Burial to follow at Sassafras Grove Cemetery in Onton. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Nathan McKibbin, Jacob Wilkinson, Thomas Wilkinson, Jud Cartwright, Tyler Ferguson, and Leroy Cates.
The family requests masks to be worn for everyone attending the visitation or service.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.