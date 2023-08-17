NORTONVILLE — James Daniel Smith, 79, of Nortonville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born Oct. 16, 1943, in Dalton to the late James Orville Smith and Myrtle Ivy Duncan Smith. James worked as a banker for Bank of America in Chicago, Illinois and was a US Army Vietnam veteran. He enjoyed spending his free time by going fishing and watching the stock market. He also liked going to various water parks.
In addition to his parents, he was also proceeded in death by his wife, Eileen “Sue” Smith; son, Marty David Smith; brothers, Paul, Eddie, Arty, Tom, Herb, and John David; and sister, Jo Ann.
He is survived by his daughters, Kim Smith of Hinckley, Illinois and Tracy (Jorge) Garcia of Nortonville; son, Troy (Heather) Smith of Madisonville; brothers, Ray Wiley of Tennessee and Robby Smith of Manitou; grandchildren, Danni, Hayley, Chaz, Kyndra, Taylor, James, Harmoni, Brian, and Madison; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Real Life Church. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.