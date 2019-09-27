MIDWAY -- Karen Faulk Wilson, 61, of Midway, wife of Ambrose Wilson IV, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her home.
Born April 4, 1958, in Madisonville, she was a daughter of the late Joyce Hope Wiggins and Ernest Dean Faulk, and stepdaughter of Geraldine Faulk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Rodger Dean Faulk and Terry Dwight Faulk.
Karen was an avid supporter of the University of Kentucky athletics, most notably UK volleyball and women's basketball. She was an accomplished race walker and runner and competed in events in all of Kentucky's 120 counties. She was the overall champion in the 2012 Pensacola Half Marathon Race Walk. Karen always wanted to compete and win and often won her events, but she is most remembered for encouraging others and offering words of praise to other participants. She enjoyed traveling with Ambrose and attending the athletic events of her grandchildren.
Survivors, in addition to her husband of 24 years, include one son, Bryce Dixon of Newburgh, Indiana; a stepdaughter, Cynthia Lynn (Bill) Smithers of Midway; a stepson, Ambrose (Diana) Wilson V of Lexington; a brother, Steven Ray (Pamela) Faulk of Madisonville; four sisters, Sherry (Jerry) Hobgood, Valerie (Tim ) Griffey, Renae (Johnny) Miller, all of Madisonville, and Cindy Lamb of Houston, Texas; and four grandchildren, Robert Smithers, Brooke Stilwell, Will Smithers and Ava Wilson.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Midway Christian Church. A service celebrating Karen's life will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Heather McColl officiating. An additional visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with a memorial service held at 3 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Todd officiating. Burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville.
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are encouraged to Karen's Christmas Baby Dolls, P.O. Box 3999, Midway, KY 40347, for the purpose of continuing Karen's tradition of distributing baby dolls to children during the holiday season.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
