Robert Eugene “Bobby” Browder, 64, of Madisonville, died Monday, June 19, 2023. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and most recently worked as a substitute teacher in Hopkins, Webster, and Union counties and was an instructor for Job Corp Center.
Survivors: sisters, Mary L. (Torris, Sr.) Powell, Clara G. “Candy” Belle, Carolyn (Dallas) Scisney, Cynthia K. “Cyn San” Woods, and Carolyn L. “Pete” Browder, and brother, Joe A. Browder, Jr.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at Mason and Sons Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
