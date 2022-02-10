Peggy Phelan, 69, died at her home in Hanson, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Survivors include her husband, Pete; daughter, Kathleen; and her son, Joseph.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County, 241 West Center St. Madisonville, KY 42431 or the Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, https://www.samaritanspurse.org.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
