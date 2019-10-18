PROVIDENCE -- Doris Marie Rich, 88, of Providence, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Doris was born in Smith Mills on Aug. 31, 1931, to the late Orman and Lucille Martin. She was a valued member of Second Baptist Church in Providence. She was a member of Order of Providence Eastern Star Chapter 304 and Order of Shady Grove Eastern Star Chapter 505.
She is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Eric Martin and Brandi Rich Rushing; and her husband, Everett "Slugo" Rich, in 2019.
Survivors include one daughter, Karen Newberry of Providence; two sons, Keith Rich (Dianna) of Clay and Karl Rich (Nathaly) of Loxahatchee, Florida; one sister, Barbara DeWitt of Marion; and four grandchildren, Melody, Gina, A.J. and Katiushka.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Second Baptist Church in Providence with Bro. Ralph Alexander and Bro. Nick Duvall officiating. Burial will be in White Oak Cemetery in Clay. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay. Eastern Star services will be conducted at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation for Saturday will be noon until service time at Second Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be made at vanoverfuneralhome.com.
